3,595 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $154.69 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

