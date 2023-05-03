361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.55

Shares of 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
361 Degrees International Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
About 361 Degrees International
361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.
