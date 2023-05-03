436,483 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 436,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NOK opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.0329 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.