4,784 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.