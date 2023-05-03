5,046 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Acquired by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

