51,935 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 151,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,277. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.