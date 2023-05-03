532,160 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by UG Investment Advisers Ltd.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 532,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,000. Intel comprises about 8.4% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. 16,925,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,405,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

