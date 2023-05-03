578 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Melius began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

