66,901 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.