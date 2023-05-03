888 Reiterates Reiterates Rating for The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reissued by research analysts at 888 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

HIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

HIG stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 218,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,786,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

