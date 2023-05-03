9,544 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Linde by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after buying an additional 440,797 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Linde by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after buying an additional 406,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

NYSE LIN opened at $370.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.66. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

