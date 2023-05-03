AAON (AAON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect AAON to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAON Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. AAON has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87.

AAON Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $242,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AAON by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Articles

