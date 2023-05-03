AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) to Issue GBX 1.94 Dividend

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

LON:ABDP opened at GBX 1,665 ($20.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,771.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,686.75. AB Dynamics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,020 ($12.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,900 ($23.74). The company has a market cap of £381.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,194.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

