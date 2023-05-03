Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Raised by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,192 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,862. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $195.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,750,140 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

