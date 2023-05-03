AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Conning Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,851 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.51. 1,918,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $265.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

