AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of -0.11. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $283,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 460,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.