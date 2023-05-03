abrdn (LON:ABDN) Trading 1.6% Higher

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 213.30 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 212.70 ($2.66). 5,085,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 5,723,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.40 ($2.62).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.69) price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on abrdn from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 210 ($2.62) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded abrdn to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.19) to GBX 185 ($2.31) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.13 ($2.23).

abrdn Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.96, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 198.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

abrdn Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,555.56%.

In related news, insider Mike O’Brien acquired 47,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £100,182.80 ($125,165.92). 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About abrdn

(Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

