Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE AKR opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.
Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
