Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE AKR opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

About Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.