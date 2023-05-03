Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Accenture by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 721,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,600,000 after acquiring an additional 73,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Accenture by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

Accenture stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.42. 336,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.45. The firm has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

