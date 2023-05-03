ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Short Interest Update

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 580,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

ACCO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,112. The company has a market cap of $418.60 million, a PE ratio of -27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.49%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,431,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,896,000 after purchasing an additional 179,522 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACCO. BWS Financial cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.