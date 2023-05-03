Accredited Investors Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $196.13 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.41.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.