Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $202,000 in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period.
AAWW opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.36. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
