Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day moving average is $140.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

