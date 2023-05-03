Accredited Investors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,339,000 after purchasing an additional 34,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

IWN stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

