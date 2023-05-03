Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

