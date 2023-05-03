Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 991 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Stantec by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Stantec Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.