Addison Advisors LLC Has $112,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
IVW stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
