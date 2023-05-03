Addison Advisors LLC Has $176,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $198.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

