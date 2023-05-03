Addison Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 93,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NUEM opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

