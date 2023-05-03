Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 581 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY stock opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

