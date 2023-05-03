Addison Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE YUM opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.89. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

