Addison Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,117,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,632,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

