Addison Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LHX opened at $189.57 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.08 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.78.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

