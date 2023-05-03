Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $135,277.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $135,277.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,142 shares of company stock worth $1,151,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $3,554,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $209,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 102.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

