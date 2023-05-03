Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 554,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 855,131 shares.The stock last traded at $34.56 and had previously closed at $37.16.
ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,197,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after buying an additional 311,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after buying an additional 66,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,253,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after buying an additional 39,559 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
