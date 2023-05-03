Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 554,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 855,131 shares.The stock last traded at $34.56 and had previously closed at $37.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Adient Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,197,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after buying an additional 311,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after buying an additional 66,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,253,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after buying an additional 39,559 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Further Reading

