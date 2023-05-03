Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Shares Up 0.5%

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.37). 12,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 216,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189 ($2.36).

Adriatic Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £512.67 million, a PE ratio of -1,341.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 193.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 176.60.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

