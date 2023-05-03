Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Featured Articles

