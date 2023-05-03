ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Trading Down 0.5%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €19.94 ($21.91) and last traded at €20.00 ($21.98). Approximately 25,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.10 ($22.09).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($20.88) price target on ADVA Optical Networking in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

ADVA Optical Networking Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.