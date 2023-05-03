Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,935 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $109.05 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.63.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

