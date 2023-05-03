Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded down $7.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,155,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,698,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

