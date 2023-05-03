Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $37,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,090,000 after buying an additional 2,319,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

