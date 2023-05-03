Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.91. 63,664,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,114,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.