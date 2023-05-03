Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.91. 63,664,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,114,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80.
Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
