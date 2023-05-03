Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

AMD opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

