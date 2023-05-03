Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.57. 29,867,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,666,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

