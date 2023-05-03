Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.79

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.79 and last traded at C$6.85, with a volume of 136667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.19.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.8394241 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

