AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

AerCap Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,557. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,958,000 after buying an additional 394,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,087,000 after buying an additional 152,585 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AerCap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 275,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

