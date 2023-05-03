AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.
AerCap Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of AER stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,557. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.
AerCap Company Profile
AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
