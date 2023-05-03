Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 136,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 93,865 shares.The stock last traded at $20.30 and had previously closed at $20.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $515.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 894.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
Featured Articles
