Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 136,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 93,865 shares.The stock last traded at $20.30 and had previously closed at $20.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $38,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $186,842.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,718. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 894.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

