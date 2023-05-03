Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AMG opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average is $150.99. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.06.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

