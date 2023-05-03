AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. AGCO updated its FY23 guidance to $14.40 EPS.

AGCO Stock Up 1.0 %

AGCO stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $129.22. 247,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $145.53.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AGCO by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4,845.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.