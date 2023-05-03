AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.06 billion.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.38. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.33.

Insider Activity

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 68.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

